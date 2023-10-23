PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — On Oct. 23, 1983, a truck filled with explosives was driven into a Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The attack killed 241 people, including nine Rhode Island Marines.

The bombing was the worst loss of life in the Marine Corps since World War II’s Battle of Iwo Jima.

On Monday, military and government leaders gathered at the Portsmouth Historical Society to pay their respects to the fallen on the 40th anniversary of the attack.

