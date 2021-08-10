WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin hosts briefing

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 11 a.m. EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The governor’s attorneys held a press conference on Friday where they challenged the credibility of the bombshell report from the New York Attorney General’s office that concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees. Glavin reiterated her concerns about the report Tuesday.

“When this report came down there were dozens of people called for his resignation,” Glavin said. “The governor had no opportunity to respond, and journalists were saying things — that he had groped and fondled 11 women, and that wasn’t true, and that wasn’t in the report. The investigators acted as the prosecutors, judge, and jury of Gov. Cuomo. Nobody vetted the report.”

Echoing similar sentiments to Friday’s press conference, the governor’s attorney said the report omitted evidence.

“The report omitted evidence that undermined the narrative that began on day one of this investigation,” Glavin said. “This was not about an independent review of the allegations and the circumstances surround them. From day one, this was about building a case against Gov. Cuomo. It fails to collect evidence. The investigators credited people that they know had lied in the past, or had motives to lie, and they didn’t report or explore this.”

The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor. They also reviewed more than 74,000 piece of evidence, including documents, emails, text messages, audio files and pictures.

The governor denied that he ever touched anyone inappropriately and made no indication that he would resign, despite mounting calls from local, state, and federal lawmakers — including President Joe Biden — who have voiced support for Cuomo to step down.

If he doesn’t resign, it’s increasingly looking like he could be impeached and removed from office — something that hasn’t happened to the state’s governor in nearly 108 years.

The committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Gov. Cuomo met with lawyers on Monday to discuss the next steps.

The governor’s top aide, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, resigned late Sunday.

DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s most fierce defenders and strategists, said in a statement that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life,” but she added that “Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.