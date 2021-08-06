NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorneys addressed the sexual harassment allegations in the attorney general’s report Friday afternoon.

Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLC, Mitra Hormozi of Walden Mocht and Haran LLP, and Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC addressed the media Friday, days after an independent investigation overseen by the attorney general’s office found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Attorney Paul Fishman Few weeks ago, asked the AG’s office to provide a draft copy of reports because there were concerns that there might be things that were inaccurate or not thorough. All the allegations were out and reported at the same time. Our request was not unusual, Fishman said. Disturbed about report: Letter sent to AG was mischaracterized. Senior staff allegations they tried to retaliate against accuser Lindsay Boylan. Cuomo attorneys say witnesses want access to transcripts of interviews with investigators.



Attorney Rita Glavin (representing Gov. Cuomo) There has been no open-minded fact finding here. This investigation was conducted in a matter to support a predetermined narrative “We do not have the underlying evidence” from the report, according to Glavin. Based on the limited information given access to, there are contrary facts in the report, she said. Glavin argues there are inconsistencies in report, including from accuser named “executive assistant #1” who filed complaint about groping. Attorney said the documentation, records, emails etc. do not back up the account Story: Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against governor: sheriff Glavin provides timeline of Nov. 16 to refute allegation Records reflect that senior staff members were at the mansion working with the governor that day, according to Glavin. Glavin also argued Lindsey Boylan’s accusations, saying credibility is questioned in both Boylan’s case and investigators. Also questions if investigators questioned Trip Yang or Ibrahim Khan about Boylan’s intent to use allegations against Cuomo as part of a hoped successful campaign strategy.



Q&A: Do you think there were any problems in terms of integrity of prosecutors involved? (Ex: Assemblyman Kim) Fishman: Mr. Kim has been involved with other investigations into the governor. The governor has concerns about whether or not Kim was the independent investigator Glavin: Mr. Kim was part of an investigation into the governor and others for a number of years. “There’s no question in my mind that he formed impressions,” according to Glavin. “I can’t ignore how the investigation was conducted.”

Any response to allegations from state trooper? Glavin: Governor will address the allegation himself. Governor had complained about diversity in his detail for a while. Cuomo said he had met the trooper and thought she was impressive and questioned why she was not in the force. The state trooper is still assigned to protect the governor, Glavin said. No current information in the last several days. The governor has a positive view of this trooper.



Attorney General Letitia James revealed the conclusion of her office’s investigation Tuesday, calling the findings “disturbing.”

James said Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state workers as well as women outside of his administration. She said the toxic culture of the executive office prohibited the women from coming forward.

Cuomo once again denied the allegations and any wrongdoing on Tuesday, shortly after James unveiled the report’s findings.

Several district attorneys across New York who reached out to the AG’s office for “investigative materials” to open a potential criminal investigation into the governor. Albany District Attorney David Soares released a video Wednesday urging any victims of the alleged harassment to come forward and contact his office for participation in a criminal case against the governor. The Manhattan, Westchester and Nassau DAs also inquired.

A former staffer for Cuomo who accused the governor of groping her breast has also filed a criminal complaint against her former boss, according to the Albany County sheriff’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.