Viral video shows student dodge cars in crosswalk in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A video went viral over the weekend showing a student, 12 years old in a crosswalk, but having to dodge cars as he made his way across the street after school.

This is the school crosswalk on Paluxy that A LOT of kids cross every day. Most people never stop and it leaves the kids… Posted by Tanya Walton Rocha on Friday, September 13, 2019

The video now has over 30,000 views as people around Tyler are angered at the number of cars that did not stop for the student.

According to Tyler PD, it is the law to stop for pedestrians crossing the street at a crosswalk.

“He was like, ‘mom I’m just trying to get home, the cars don’t stop, there’s nobody out there.’ I was just thinking man, I don’t know whose responsibility this is. Something has to happen, that’s really it,” said the mother, Jordan Fasulo.

The City of Tyler employs all school crossing guards including the one at the Paluxy.

KETK spoke with the crossing guard and she said she is there from 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. but there is a miscommunication because the viral video was taken at 4:22 p.m. on Friday.

The video has caught the attention of Tyler city officials who are now conducting an internal investigation as they figure out a solution to keep children safe.

Fasulo says she loves her son’s school district and believes this is something overlooked because everyone wants the same thing – safety for all children.