Vice President Pence says he opposes removing President Trump with the 25th Amendment

US & World

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said.

He also urged Congress to focus on uniting the country ahead of the transition to Biden’s administration and “avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

The House passed a resolution on Tuesday night to push Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. The House is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams