US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Members of the newly formed U.S. Space Force are deploying troops to a vast new frontier: the Arabian Peninsula.

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.

The new military branch, pushed by President Donald Trump, has provoked skepticism in Congress, satire on Netflix, and, with its uncannily similar logo, “Star Trek” jokes about future intergalactic battles.

But the Middle East already saw what military experts call the first “space war” in 1991′s Desert Storm operation to liberate Kuwait and today faces new threats from Iran’s missile program and satellite-jamming operations.