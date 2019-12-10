US sanctions individuals suspected of human rights abuses

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police officers were shot Tuesday in the Jersey City standoff that left a neighborhood, including a school, on lockdown, authorities said.

Sporadic, heavy gunfire rang out over the course of at least an hour along a major thoroughfare but has quieted down. SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene, and police blocked off the area, which has a Catholic school, some stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.