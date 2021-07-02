US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed

by: The Associated Press

(AP) — The Biden administration is planning to require that airlines refund fees on checked baggage if the bags get seriously delayed.

The proposal would also require refunds for fees on extras like internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.

An administration official says the Transportation Department will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.

Airlines made nearly $5.8 billion from checked-bag fees in 2019, the last year before the pandemic crushed air travel.

