US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

1. What went wrong in Afghanistan? It's a question that must be asked about not only the chaotic evacuation of the past week but also the entire American military commitment over the past two decades. Appearing on this week's Newsmakers, Jack Reed offered this answer: "Very succinctly, the capacity of the Afghan government and military forces -- and they're linked -- was overestimated, and the capacity of the Taliban was underestimated." Reed has visited Afghanistan 18 times since the war began and is preparing to chair Armed Services Committee hearings on the topic. He agrees that "the buck stops" with President Biden for the botched evacuation, yet also argues the roots of the present crisis go further back. He points to President Trump's 2020 peace deal, which he says empowered the Taliban and destroyed coalition morale by setting a date for American withdrawal, and President Bush's pivot to Iraq in late 2001, leaving the mission in Afghanistan incomplete. "I think we lost the most critical time in 2002 and 2003," he said. For now, Reed won't say Biden made a mistake by ordering the withdrawal, suggesting it's too soon to tell. But others in the region's all-Democratic congressional delegation aren't waiting to pass judgment, and two of them stood out on the national stage this week. Jim Langevin grabbed attention as one of the first Democrats to assail the Biden administration in harsh terms, writing in Foreign Policy: "Look at what 2,500 U.S. soldiers, intelligence, and air support working with the Afghan military were able to hold back for so many years. The consequences of our decision to abandon Afghanistan are now on full display for the world to see. It didn’t have to be this way." Meanwhile, Jake Auchincloss has been ubiquitous on the airwaves as a full-throated Biden defender, citing his own Marine Corps service in Afghanistan for credibility. "The fact that after 20 years and $80-plus billion the Afghan military was incapable of fighting for more than a week on its own two legs is really indicative of the fact that there was no political endgame," Auchincloss told The Hill.

2. Rhode Island is continuing to feel the effects of the delta variant, with fresh COVID-19 cases averaging about 300 a day and hospitalizations hovering around 100 patients. That was the backdrop for the state K-12 council's surprise vote Tuesday night to effectively do an end-run around Governor McKee and institute its own (legally dubious) mask mandate. McKee began the week still skeptical about using his authority to mandate masks, pointing out that most districts were moving in that direction on their own, but by his Thursday briefing he had reversed course. The governor also used that forum to pick a public fight with General Assembly leadership, telling them to reconvene and undo limits they placed on his emergency powers as part of the budget in June. Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio fired back almost immediately, insisting McKee had mischaracterized the budget language and chastising him for failing to tell them what he would say when he telephoned them just before the briefing. Central to their conflict: federal money. The budget language left McKee wide latitude to issue emergency orders on health and safety -- hence the mask mandate -- but handcuffed him when it comes to spending the state's $1.1 billion American Rescue Plan Act allocation. That's no accident: Gina Raimondo spent almost the entire $1.25 billion from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund on her own, and while legislative leaders acquiesced at the time, they don't want executive-branch appropriations to become a habit. At the end of the week, McKee told Steph Machado he plans to meet with Shekarchi and Ruggerio on Monday to hash things out. "We're still looking to make sure that we get some of the federal dollars out to help our businesses and our housing issues and our child care issues," he said.