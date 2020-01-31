US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Cranston police looking for suspect on several charges, including dealing fentanyl
Top Stories
Update: Missing elderly West Warwick woman found safe
Nesi’s Notes: Feb. 1
Twin River expecting big crowds for Super Bowl bets even without Patriots
Author Mary Higgins Clark, ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dead at 92
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
All eyes on glitchy RI sports-betting app heading into Super Bowl weekend
Top Stories
Convention Center asks for early audit amid Mattiello controversy
Top Stories
Top Mattiello aide Montanaro interviewed by state police
Corrections union files grievance over DOC director’s new security detail
State police question Convention Center board member about Mattiello
State House documents move ‘highly improper,’ top House Republican says
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Baby strollers recalled due to injury risk
Top Stories
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Top Stories
Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Cumberland and East Greenwich boy’s hockey ends in 2-2 tie
Top Stories
Brown earns first Ivy League Win of the year, 74-63 over Cornell
Twin River expecting big crowds for Super Bowl bets even without Patriots
URI wins eighth straight game, 87-75 over VCU
What does it mean? Tom Brady posts cryptic picture on social media
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/31/2020: RI Convention Center’s McCarvill; Sen. Pearson
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/24/2020: Becky Grossman; reporter roundtable
Top Stories
After the Grammys: Attacking Cyber Attacks
Newsmakers 1/17/2020: Speaker Mattiello
Target 12: Curriculum Controversy
Newsmakers 1/10/2020: Leader Filippi; John Howell
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: January 31
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup time!
In the Kitchen: Korean BBQ Seared Duck Breast
Staying fit during the big game
Start Your Engines! Monster Jam is Back.
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
New Hampshire Primary
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
US & World
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:11 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:11 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Impeachment Trial
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses
Trump trial end in sight as vote nears on more witnesses
Trump’s defense shifts to not ‘impeachable’ even if true
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
GOP lacks votes to block trial witnesses, McConnell concedes
More Impeachment
Don't Miss
Viral act of kindness involving sneakers has new legs
FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy
What does it mean? Tom Brady posts cryptic picture on social media
New walking tour shows early black history of Providence
Report: Wreck of Titanic hit by submarine over the summer
Newport’s Marble House gets a head start on spring cleaning
Wish granted: ‘Super Shawny’ fulfills lifelong dream of meeting the Eagles
The Border Report Tour
PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas
Asylum-seekers struggle with new wait environments, court procedures in South Texas
People unknowingly driving drugs across the border, CBP sources say
More Border Report Tour