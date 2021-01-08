US Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Capitol Police said late on Thursday that a police officer named Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the police said in a statement, adding he passed away on Thursday night.

The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by Washington D.C. Metro Police’s Homicide branch, the USCP and other federal agencies.

A motorcade of police vehicles lined up in front of the Capitol, passing the Washington Monument, in the early hours of Friday to honor Sicknick.

Full Statement

At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners. Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit. The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague. We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time. United States Capitol Police

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.