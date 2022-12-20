EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is asking Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but wants the court for a delay until at least after Christmas.

The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday.

Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public-health rule called Title 42.

The federal government acknowledged in its response to the Supreme Court that the end of Title 42 will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings” but asked the court to reject efforts by a group of conservative leaning states to keep Title 42 in place.

