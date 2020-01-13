US Air Force investigating death of 2 airmen at Germany base

FILE – This Tuesday, Sept.11, 2007 file photo shows the main entrance of US airbase in Spangdahlem, western Germany. The U.S. Air Force has named two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week as Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, both aged 20. The men were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening and pronounced dead shortly afterward. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is investigating the death of two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week.

Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening. The men, both aged 20, were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

An Air Force spokeswoman said more information will be released as it becomes available.

In a statement Sunday, base commander Col. David Epperson expressed his condolences to “the friends and families that have been affected by this tragedy.”