PREŠOV, Slovakia (WPRI) — Jay Rumas never thought his study-abroad program in Slovakia would be happening with Russian missiles being dropped a few hundred miles away in bordering Ukraine.

Rumas, a Fulbright scholar from the University of Rhode Island (URI), is studying at the University of Prešov, where he says a large number of students are Ukrainian. The university is about 428 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city.

“Many Ukrainian students were panicked the first day, or they were panicked, but they tried to hide it,” Rumas recalled.

The 23-year-old said he’s heard from family and friends concerned about his proximity to the Ukrainian border, but told 12 News he considers himself lucky, as he is safe for now.

During his undergraduate studies, the North Smithfield native served on URI’s Student Senate and was vice president of the College Democrats and president of the University’s American Civil Liberties Union chapter.

Rumas came to the University of Prešov to study the effect of populism on the Rusyns, a minority Slavic group that accounts for less than one percent of the country’s population of 5.4 million. He said he now feels it’s no longer the most pressing thing to be documenting.

“I still am going to do that, but I think for now, in the weeks to come, this crisis really affects everything here, including the population I’m researching,” Rumas added.

Story continues below gallery.

Courtesy: Jay Rumas

Courtesy: Jay Rumas

Courtesy: Jay Rumas

Rumas said he is ready to do what he can for the Ukrainian people. He’s trying to volunteer when he can by collecting food, clothing and supplies for refugees. But he also said he recognizes the organizations assisting refugees can only help so much, given the rate of people coming into the country.

“I want to try to maybe help people who come to this city find resources at the university,” Rumas explained. “I’m not from here originally, but I have been here long enough that I kind of know my way around the city and can help people if they’re here and they just are put here.”

At least a million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet Wednesday night.

“For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided,” Grandi wrote.

Rumas said he and his family have “tremendous sympathy” for what Ukrainian refugees are going through. His maternal grandmother fled from Czechoslovakia during the Nazi occupation in 1939 when she was 10 years old. She and her family eventually settled in Ecuador before emigrating to the United States in the 1950s, according to Rumas.