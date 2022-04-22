EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For Jim Buehler, it only look a Zoom call to get him to buy a plane ticket to Poland.

In March, his fraternity brother Lorne Adrain invited him to a virtual meeting to hear from Meredith Pearson, a friend who had just returned from volunteering at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

After the call, Buehler told Adrain he would go to Poland with him.

“I was sitting here thinking, ‘I can do more. Why am I just watching CNN, saying ‘that’s terrible?'” Buehler recalled. “Let’s get in. Let’s get in the scrum.”

Buehler and Adrain with family they transported to central Poland (Courtesy: Lorne Adrain)

The University of Rhode Island alumni rented a van and worked at the Polish-Ukrainian border for about 12 days. They shuttled refugees who crossed into Poland to planes, trains, or host families’ homes. Buehler and Adrain worked through a WhatsApp network of volunteers who alerted when Ukrainians crossed the border and needed transportation or safe haven.

Buehler and Adrain’s van loaded with belongings from three families who were transported to Warsaw. (Courtesy: Lorne Adrain)

Buehler, class of 1978, and Adrain, class of 1976, said the volunteers they encountered were mainly individuals who had come to aid Ukrainians.

“Volunteers from all over the world are a lot more nimble than a big organization,” Adrain said. “Plus, we were doing it of our own choice.”

The pair funded their own travel and efforts, with all money they raised going straight to Ukrainians in need. According to URI, they’ve raised more than $75,000 to date. They also purchased generators for shelters and hospitals near the border that had lost power.

Adrain, who is from Providence, said he felt sadness and empathy, but the trip was also inspiring because the Ukrainians still smiled and were grateful. He’s continuing to raise and send money and encouraging others to make similar efforts.

“I think the fundamental reminder for me is that it makes a difference when you step up,” Adrain added. “And there are so many ways to step up and to show up for other people.”

Buehler, a New Jersey native, told 12 News he may end up going back to help more people.

“I mentioned it to my son, who’s coming home from college in a few weeks. We shall see,” he said. “But there are still people there like us who are working their [butts] off as we speak with cats and dogs and people in wheelchairs coming in from the border.”