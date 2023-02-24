PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Ukrainian national anthem rang through the State Room at the Rhode Island State House on Friday as leaders held an event to show unity with the war-torn nation.

It’s now been one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, calling it a “special military operation.” Protests were held around the world on Friday to call on Putin to pull back his forces and end the war.

At the Ukrainian Unity Day event, speakers gathered to mark the anniversary and show support for all those affected by the war.

“It was important for us here in the state of Rhode Island to make sure we don’t let this day go by without recognizing what the people of Ukraine are going through. They’ve been going through this for a year,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said. “For the people of Ukraine to know that the residents of Rhode Island and those that are coming as refugees to Rhode Island know that we have our doors open to them.”

State leaders also launched a new website: UkranianReliefRI.org. Rhode Islanders can donate money or sponsor a family. The site also has resources for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Rhode Island.