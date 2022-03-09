EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A member of the Ukrainian parliament with ties to Massachusetts is asking for help for her country.

Two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Solomiia Bobrovska, who previously worked at the Massachusetts State House, described the situation as a nightmare she can’t wake up from.

She tells 12 News her friends and family are too scared to leave their homes, but currently don’t have access to electricity or running water.

“It’s one day, like 24 hours still. I still can’t pass the stage when you refuse to believe it is real life,” Bobrovska said.

Bobrovska said she is working with special forces in the western part of the country to get supplies to the front lines and is asking for the United States and NATO allies to issue a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Our armed forces are more efficient and stronger on land, but we can’t protect the sky and that’s why they are just bombing civilians,” she said. “We will keep fighting to the end here, just help us protect the sky.”

On March 4, NATO countries refused to police a no-fly zone over the country, stating that it could provoke a widespread war in Europe.

Despite all the hardships Ukraine is facing, Bobrovska said she plans on staying put.

“I will be with my nation until Ukraine will be on the map,” she said.