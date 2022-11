MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (WPRI) — People in Ukraine were celebrating in the streets Odessa after troops arrived in the center of Kherson, retaking the strategically important southern city.

Video released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows the moments troops were greeted by the excited crowds in Kherson.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said they completed their withdrawal Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zlenskyy says Russian forces destroyed critical infrastructure in the city before they left.