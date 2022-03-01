EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Russian military forces have invaded Ukraine, leaving millions of people in need of help.

As Americans watch the crisis unfold from afar, they may be wondering how they can help.

But, before clicking the first link you see and donating, it’s important to make sure your money is going to the right place.

The U.S. is one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, having provided more than $400 million, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Some of the organizations responding to Ukraine include UNICEF, ChildFund, and the World Health Organization.