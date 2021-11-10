U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday

In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marines watch during the change of command ceremony at Task Force Southwest military field in Shorab military camp of Helmand province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File)

(WWTI) — U.S. Marines across the globe are honoring over two centuries of service.

November 10 marks the Marine Corps’ official birthday as it was first established on this day in 1775, by the Second Continental Congress.

The Marines played a large role in the American Revolution after its creation but then were abolished following the Treaty of Paris in 1783. The organization was then recreated on July 11, 1798, by U.S. Congress, which then directed that it be available for service under the Secretary of the Navy.

Now there are over 35 Marine Corps bases across the world, with a majority of them in the United States. Its structure is similar to the Army with teams, squadrons, platoons and battalions. There are over 186,000 active Marines.

Regarding the organization’s, birthday, it was first known as Marine Corps Day and was initially celebrated on July 11 from 1799 until 1921. This was when Major General Lejeune ordered to formalize the tradition and establish the official day to honor the birthday of the Marine Corps.

A typical ceremony on November 11 includes a guest of honor, a reading of Gen. Lejeune’s birthday message, a reading of the current Commandant’s message, recognition of the oldest and youngest Marine present and a cake cutting.

For the 2021 celebration, this year’s animal message will be read by Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berge and Marine Corps Sergeant Major Troy Black. The message will pay tribute to the men and women who joined after the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as address the next generation. A segment of his message can be read below: