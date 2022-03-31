WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is working to improve the screening experience at TSA checkpoints for all passengers.

TSA officials announced new standards for screening transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming airline passengers Thursday morning, which is also Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Over the coming months, TSA will move swiftly to implement more secure and efficient screening processes that are gender-neutral, as well as technological updates that will enhance security and make TSA PreCheck enrollment more inclusive. These combined efforts will greatly enhance airport security and screening procedures for all,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a news release.

TSA officials say they will begin implementing an enhanced screening technology later this year and also plan on changing its operating procedures to reduce the number of pat-sown screenings without compromising security.

Additionally, TSA officials say they have removed gender considerations when validating a traveler’s identification at security checkpoints. They are also making the TSA PreCheck more inclusive.

As of Thursday, two major domestic air carriers offer “X” and “U” (undisclosed) gender markers in their travel reservation systems. A third airline is expected to offer the same later this year.

The TSA has updated its Transgender, Nonbinary, and Gender Nonconforming Passengers web page to provide information to the traveling public on all gender-related updates, including changes to AIT screening protocols, identity-verification practices, and the TSA PreCheck program.