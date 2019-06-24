Trump executive order imposes new sanctions on Iran

Says Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump signed an Executive Order Monday placing sanctions on Iran. This follows Iran striking down a U.S. drone over the weekend it claimed was in Iran’s airspace.

Trump declared “we cannot EVER let Iran have a nuclear weapon” and says he “looks forward” to the day sanctions can be lifted.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader and his associates with financial sanctions. He says the supreme leader is responsible for Iran’s hostile conduct.

The president says the United States does not seek conflict with Iran but will continue to increase pressure on its Middle Eastern adversary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups.

The United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal that world powers signed with Iran and has already applied crushing sanctions on the country’s economy.

The president says Monday’s action follows a series of aggressions by Iran, including the shooting down of a $100 million U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.