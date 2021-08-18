Translator trapped in Afghanistan hopes to escape to RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Amin Faqiry has worked as an interpreter for the United States military since he was 17 years old.

Faquiry lives in a small apartment in Kabul with his pregnant wife and four children. He tells 12 News he’s been trying to leave Afghanistan for five years, but the Taliban’s recent takeover now has him rushing to get his family to safety.

“The situation here is very bad, people are scared for their lives,” he said.

The 31-year-old has been documenting the unfolding situation for his friend Jonathan, who he met through the nonprofit organization “No One Left Behind.”

Since Jonathan is a Rhode Island resident, Faquiry is hoping he can eventually join him. Despite being thousands of miles away, Faquiry said Jonathan has helped take care of his family for many years.

“We want to be a family to Jonathan, because he has been a family to me,” Faquiry said. “When I come to the [United States], I want to be his backbone and be his soldier to help him … he’s doing the best he can, but I still want to be beside him because he has been beside me the whole time.”

Faquiry said if he and his family are able to escape to the United States, he hopes to study at a university and help people back in his home country in any way he can.