NWS confirms a tornado touched down in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.

Meteorologist Jason Godwin said radar confirmed the twister hit the ground near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city. There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries as of 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the city of Dallas.

Local media outlets reported several homes and businesses were damaged, power lines downed and tree limbs were scattered across roadways. The city said there were reports of gas leaks north of Walnut Hill in north Dallas. Police and Fire-Rescue were assessing damaged structures.

Nearly 112,000 electric customers were without power as of 12:50 a.m., according to Oncor’s online outage map. Around 60,000 of those customers were within Dallas, according to the city, which is opening a shelter by 2 a.m.

Seven people escaped a structure that collapsed in northwest Dallas, but Dallas Fire-Rescue were searching to see if anyone was left inside, spokesman Jason Evans said.

WFAA reported that a convenience store collapsed in the storm, but the clerk told the station that everyone who was inside made it out safely.

Evans said the department had also received multiple calls from people injured in their homes by broken glass.

Godwin said the size and severity of the tornado won’t be known until crews arrive to survey the damage.

