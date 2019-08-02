Civil servants join Hong Kong protests as Beijing accuses US

A woman holds an umbrella and a placard as people gather at Chater Garden to give support to the recent protests against the extradition bill, at the financial district in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug, 1, 2019. The Chinese army has released a promotional video for its Hong Kong-based troops at a time of uncertainty over whether the military will intervene in the city’s summer of protest. (Elson Li/HK01 via AP)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong civil servants joined in anti-government street protests Friday as China’s top diplomat accused the U.S. and other Western nations of “fanning the flames” of the demonstrations he said aim to undermine the semi-autonomous region’s prosperity, stability and security.

Several thousand serving and retired members of the city’s civil service joined the event Friday evening, which was notable for the lack of police-protester clashes that have overshadowed protest actions over recent days.

“Right now the Hong Kong government is blindly leading the people. They disregard the needs of the population,” said K.H. Wu, who worked for the government for 40 years.

“As civil servants, if we don’t stand up, that means we are disloyal. Our loyalties are not to a particular government, but to the people,” Wu said.

Participation in the rally did not come without risk, with officials warning civil servants they could be disciplined if they showed partiality or criticized specific officials and policies.

“It’s not easy for the civil servants. They get a lot of internal pressure and stress, for example from their supervisors, their coworkers, and we don’t know what will happen after this assembly,” said a 25-year-old protester surnamed Cheung who was handing out posters, adding it was important for groups to work together and support each other.

Many protesters, like Cheung, have declined to be identified by their full names for fear of repercussions from police, their employers or school authorities.

Representatives of the financial and medical sectors have also held rallies in recent days to support the protesters.

Meanwhile, China’s top diplomat told was quoted in an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency on Friday accusing the U.S. and other Western nations of arranging meetings between top officials and protest leaders and encouraging their actions.

“The U.S. and some other Western governments …. are constantly fanning the flames of the situation in Hong Kong,” State Councilor Yang Jiechi was quoted as saying.

Yang’s remarks follow statements earlier this week by a former Hong Kong official that the U.S. and self-governing democratic Taiwan were behind the unrest, sparked originally by Hong Kong’s now-suspended attempt to push through legislation that could allow some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials and diplomats have made similar accusations, while the head of the police union was quoted by Chinese media on Friday as calling for an investigation into the alleged U.S. role in the protests.

Asked for details on the Chinese allegations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Friday pointed to what she called “irresponsible statements” by U.S. politicians and meetings between Hong Kong opposition figures and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pompeo this week described the claim of an American guiding hand directing the protests as “ludicrous on its face.”

“I think the protests are solely the responsibility of the people of Hong Kong,” Pompeo said.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing followed that up on Friday with a statement saying: “We categorically reject the charge of foreign forces as being behind the protests.”

“It is not credible to think millions of people are being manipulated to stand for a free and open society,” the statement said.

However, asked about the protests on Thursday, President Donald Trump echoed Beijing in labeling them “riots” and indicated the U.S. would stay out of a matter he considered to be “between Hong Kong and China.”

Western governments and rights organizations have consistently issued statements expressing concern about the extradition bill — which could expose suspects to torture and unfair trials in China — and violence between police and protesters. Beijing has told them to stop interfering, saying Hong Kong matters were purely a Chinese affair.

Beijing has a long history of blaming unrest on shadowy foreign anti-China forces, including in the 1989 pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that were bloodily suppressed by the military, and during an earlier round of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2014. That feeds into a narrative widely followed by mainland Chinese that the West and especially America is trying to contain and suppress their country’s rise to economic and diplomatic prominence by sowing internal social and political discord.

More protests are planned for this weekend, fed by anger over the government’s refusal to communicate, violent tactics used by police — along with accusations those tactics were in coordination with organized crime figures — and the arrest of 44 people this week on rioting charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 on the principle of “one country, two systems.” The framework promises Hong Kong certain democratic freedoms not afforded to the mainland. In recent years, however, Hong Kong residents have complained that Beijing is increasingly encroaching on their freedoms, providing an undercurrent of distrust to the protest movement, especially among students and young workers.

China is especially sensitive to social movements developing into “color revolutions” of the type that toppled governments in other parts of the world.

As the movement has progressed, both protesters and police have at times resorted to violence. In response to questions about whether the army will be sent in to handle demonstrators, Chinese officials have pointed to an article in Hong Kong’s Garrison Law stating that troops already stationed in the city can be deployed at the request of the Hong Kong government.

Police reported the arrests of eight protesters Thursday night on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and other charges.

The seven men and one woman aged 24-31 included Andy Chan, founder of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party. Police said they seized materials including a suspected petrol bomb and materials for making others, two bows and six arrows, a pair of baseball bats, a bag of ball bearings, communication equipment and protective helmets and masks commonly used by protesters.

The arrests drew a crowd of protesters to the police station to demand their release. The station’s metal outer shutters were subsequently vandalized.

Bodeen reported from Beijing.