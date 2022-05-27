UVALDE, T.X. (WPRI) — Law enforcement officials on Friday shared the timeline of 911 calls from the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old breached Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and shot and killed 19 kids and 2 teachers. 17 others were injured.

Below is the timeline of 911 calls, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw:

12:03 p.m. : 911 call comes in from Room 112 inside Robb Elementary School. Caller identifies herself and her location.

12:10 p.m. : Same person calls again and reports multiple deaths in Room 112.

12:13 p.m. : Same person calls again.

12:16 p.m. : Same person calls back and reports eight to nine students alive.

12:19 p.m. : A person from Room 111 calls but hangs up when a student tells her to.

12:21 p.m. : 911 operator hears three shots fired over call.

12:36 p.m. : Initial caller calls back and is told to stay on the line and be quiet. She told the operator the suspect shot the door.

12:43 p.m. and 12:47 p.m. : Same caller asks operator to send police "now."

12:46 p.m. : The caller said she could hear police next door.

12:50 p.m. : 911 operator heard shots fired over call.

12:51 p.m.: Loud sounds that seem like officers were moving children out of the room.

“At that time, the first child that called was outside before the call cuts off,” McCraw said.