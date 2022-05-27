UVALDE, T.X. (WPRI) — Law enforcement officials on Friday shared the timeline of 911 calls from the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
An 18-year-old breached Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and shot and killed 19 kids and 2 teachers. 17 others were injured.
Below is the timeline of 911 calls, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw:
- 12:03 p.m.: 911 call comes in from Room 112 inside Robb Elementary School. Caller identifies herself and her location.
- 12:10 p.m.: Same person calls again and reports multiple deaths in Room 112.
- 12:13 p.m.: Same person calls again.
- 12:16 p.m.: Same person calls back and reports eight to nine students alive.
- 12:19 p.m.: A person from Room 111 calls but hangs up when a student tells her to.
- 12:21 p.m.: 911 operator hears three shots fired over call.
- 12:36 p.m.: Initial caller calls back and is told to stay on the line and be quiet. She told the operator the suspect shot the door.
- 12:43 p.m. and 12:47 p.m.: Same caller asks operator to send police “now.”
- 12:46 p.m.: The caller said she could hear police next door.
- 12:50 p.m.: 911 operator heard shots fired over call.
- 12:51 p.m.: Loud sounds that seem like officers were moving children out of the room.
“At that time, the first child that called was outside before the call cuts off,” McCraw said.