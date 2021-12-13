Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” is Elon Musk

FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. The board on Thursday, March 25, 2021 found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of the space exploration company SpaceX, is estimated to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $300 billion.

Tesla shares have risen about 60% in the past year, helping Musk to pass Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person.

With a market value around $1 trillion, Tesla is by far the most valuable car maker in the world.