The Latest: Aid group highlights face mask shortage in Italy

People wearing face masks walk at a down town street in Hong Kong Monday, March 16, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The Latest on the coronaviruspandemic, which has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms but most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or people with existing health problems. More than 77,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China.

___

Aid group Doctors Without Borders is calling on European Union member countries to show solidarity by ensuring essential medical supplies such as face masks are channeled to where they are most critically needed.

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, said shortages of personal protective equipment are increasingly commonplace in Italy, the country with the second-biggest number of cases in the world.

MSF says the shortage is leaving healthcare workers on the frontline exposed. It said nearly 1,700 healthcare workers have been infected in Italy.

Dr. Claudia Lodesani, the MSF president in Italy, said: “Even in high-level European hospitals, we see health workers are overwhelmed, coping with up to 80 ambulances per day.”

Some doctors are forced to wear the same face mask for 12 hours, she said.

The head of the MSF COVID-19 task force in Brussels, Brice de le Vingne, was quoted as saying: “Today it is Italy that urgently needs supplies of medical equipment to protect healthcare workers, but in a few weeks, it may also be the case elsewhere.”

___

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has tightened public health measures in the Russian capital, banning gatherings of more than 50 people until April 10.

Sobyanin also expanded the list of countries that travelers from are subject to mandatory quarantines upon arrival. It now includes all European countries along with the United States, Britain and Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbors Ukraine and Belarus.

He also ordered Moscow schools closed starting from Saturday.

The mayor also asked elderly people to stay home.

The Russian government reported Monday that the country has 93 infections, up 30 from a day earlier. Of all contagions, 86 people were infected abroad and seven got the new coronavirus locally.

___

Authorities in India say travelers from the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and and the United Kingdom will not be allowed to enter.

They said Monday that passengers coming from the UAE, Oman and Kuwait will be subject to mandatory two-week quarantines upon arriving in India.

The restrictions will be in place from March 18 and will be in place till March 31, when they’ll be reviewed.

The Indian government has also advised its states to put in place measures to promote social distancing, such as closing schools, museums and swimming pools. It urged the private sector organizations to allow people to work from home, wherever possible while asking them to avoid non-essential travel.

So far, India has confirmed 114 cases, with 2 deaths.

___

The White House is canceling its annual Easter Egg Roll over coronavirus concerns.

The event, in which thousands of children and adults roll hard-boiled eggs across the lawn and play other games, had been scheduled for April 13.

Melania Trump announced the cancellation Monday, saying it was being done “out of an abundance of caution” and in keeping with the national emergency President Donald Trump declared last week.

The first lady says she regretted having to make the call, but added that difficult decisions are needed “in the short term to ensure a healthy country for the long term.”

She encouraged the public to heed the advice of state and local officials and to follow guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for staying healthy.

___

Somalia has confirmed its first coronavirus case, an alarming development in the Horn of Africa nation with one of the continent’s weakest health systems after nearly three decades of conflict.

Health Minister Fawziya Abikar said the virus was confirmed in a Somali national who recently arrived from abroad.

Somalia’s government quickly announced that international flights to the country are no longer allowed.

Large parts of Somalia remain under the control of the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which has been hostile to aid groups and often carries out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

The insecurity will hurt efforts to contain the virus.

___

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed the northern third of the country under an “enhanced community quarantine” that requires millions of people to stay mostly at home.

Officials said that under the month-long containment, most office work and public transportation on Luzon Island, which includes Manila, will be suspended, officials said.

Public movement will be restricted, with residents allowed to buy food at stores but not to crowd together. Banks, hospitals and supermarkets will remain open.

Duterte also placed the rest of the Philippines under “a state of public health emergency.” He ordered mayors and village officials to take steps in an attempt to fight the spread of COVID-19 disease.

“This is not martial law,” Duterte said in televised remarks.

___

The U.S. state of Kentucky has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions and “there were numerous factors that led to this point.”

The governor said: “The coronavirus was only a factor. But what it means is that it’s very important that we all do our patriotic duty as we move forward to model the type of behavior that we need.”

Beshear had said over the weekend that the patient was in “bad shape” and not expected to recover.

___

The president of the European Union’s executive commission is proposing a 30-day travel ban on people entering the EU for non-essential reasons in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised the idea on the eve of an EU summit that will be held via video-conference.

Von der Leyen said: “I propose to the heads of states and government to introduce temporary restrictions on non- essential travel to the European Union.”

“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” she said in a video message.

Von der Leyen says people with long-term residency in the EU or who are family members of European citizens could be exempted from the proposed ban. The restriction also may not apply to diplomats, medical personnel and transportation workers.

___

Germany is set to follow other European countries in shutting non-essential shops, bars, museums and many other facilities in response to the new coronavirus.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office on Monday listed a series of measures agreed between the federal government and the country’s 16 state governments, which are responsible for putting them into effect.

Some regions already have announced that they are taking some or most of the steps. Among the other activities to be banned are gatherings at churches, mosques, synagogues or other places of worship.

Overnight hotel stays will be allowed only for “necessary and expressly not for tourist purposes.”

Germany had over 4,800 confirmed cases, including 12 deaths, as of Monday morning.

___

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus, including fights over subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

Other court business will go on as planned, including the justices’ private conference on Friday. Some justices may participate by telephone,.

Six of the Supreme Court’s nine justices are age 65 and older and therefore at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, and Stephen Breyer, 81, are the oldest members of the court.

___

Bars, restaurants and movie theaters are being shuttered early in three U.S. states on the East Coast.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said the statewide measures would take effect at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.

The Democratic governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery.

“We’ve got to work through this together. The feds have been asleep at the switch,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on a conference call.

___

The government in Greenland has reported the first confirmed coronavirus case on the world’s largest island.

The government said Monday that the infected individual was in isolation at home in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

Premier Kim Kielsen said during a news conference: “Now, we need to assess how to react.” He urged residents of the Arctic island to limit their travel.

Kielsen says there are no immediate plans to shut down schools. Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Danish Realm with a population of 56.000.

___

The British government is asking manufacturers including Ford and Rolls-Royce to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he has a conference call scheduled with industrial executives on Monday about turning over some of their production to essential medical equipment.

Johnson spokesman James Slack said: “We are facing what is an unprecedented situation and that is going to require an unprecedented response.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that the U.K. had about 5,000 ventilators but would need “many times more than that.”

Hancok said: “We’re saying that if you produce a ventilator, then we will buy it.”

___

A spokesman for the public health ministry in Afghanistan says 37 patients who are suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus ran away from a hospital.

Ministry spokesman Waheed Mayar confimed Monday that the patients escaped from the hospital in western Herat province with the help of relatives who assaulted doctors and nurses and shattered windows at the hospital.

___

An American broadcast journalist based in Rome who says he tested positive for the new coronavirus has used his professional platform to warn people to take COVID-19 seriously.

CBS News correspondent Seth Doane said Monday that he had tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Doane says he is self-quarantining at home with fairly light symptoms of a fever, chest pressure and cough.

Doane said the virus “is not what I want to be known for” but that he felt responsibility to go on the air to get the word out in the U.S. about the seriousness of the virus and the risk of infection.”

___

The Netherlands has recorded its biggest daily jump in the number of coronavirus infections, with 278 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The new cases reported Monday brought the country’s total to 1,413.

The Dutch public health institute said four more people also died of COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 24.

The government on Sunday ordered all schools, bars, restaurants, sports clubs and sex clubs closed until April 6. The closures also affected the country’s famed marijuana-selling coffee shops, sparking panic buying of pot before the coffee shops closed Sunday evening.

___

Serbia’s army troops are being deployed to the country’s borders and streets of the capital, Belgrade, to reinforce a nationwide state of emergency that has been introduced in an effort to try stop the coronavirus outbreak.

Serbia’s Defense Ministry said Monday the soldiers will guard hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, border checkpoints, airports and some train stations.

Serbia has closed its borders to foreigners and demanded the self-quarantine of returning Serbian citizens for up to 28 days, depending which country they visited.

People older than 70 were told not to leave their homes till further notice.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said if people continue to ignore the self-quarantine orders, the government will impose a police-enforced curfew. Serbia has 55 infected patients.

___

Turkey highest religious authority says it is suspending Friday prayers and other communal prayers in tens of thousands of mosques across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Ali Erbas, the head the Turkish religious affairs directorate, said Monday prayers are suspended until the threat from the virus dissipates. He urged worshipers to hold prayers at homes.

Turkey has 18 confirmed cases of the virus.

Other public health actions in Turkey included suspending inbound flights from 15 locations and setting up facilities to quarantine more than 10,300 people returning from pilgrimages to holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

___

Greece is imposing a compulsory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country and extending shop closures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, all restaurants, bar and cafes have already shut down, except for deliveries and take-aways. Deputy government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said the expanded closures as of Wednesday would not affect supermarkets, pharmacies, banks or gas stations.

Peloni also said people were required to maintain a two-meter distance from each other in supermarket queues and to avoid cash payments by using credit or debit cards.

Greece has 331 infected and four deaths.

___

Spain has become the fourth most virus-infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea with a sharp curve of contagion, and closing its borders is a “real possibility” being considered.

The topic will be discussed by European Union members on Monday, according to the country’s interior minister.

Coronavirus cases in Spain rose by roughly 1,000 cases in 24 hours to 9,191 on Monday, and the number of fatalities reached 309.

Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska said a total lockdown could be the next step, after deploying the army to the streets and to clean train stations, ordering 46 million to stay at home and taking over control of private hospitals.

___

Hungary’s prime minister says the country is closing its borders to foreigners and only citizens will be allowed in. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday in Parliament that international coordination about the border closures is underway.

Orban also said all bars, restaurants and shops will have to close daily at 3 p.m., with only food stores, pharmacies and drug stores allowed to stay open longer.

Cinemas, cultural institutions and nightclubs will also be closed, while sporting events can still be held if organizers assume responsibility, but only without spectators.

Schools were closed to students on Monday. So far, 39 people in Hungary have been infected with one virus-related death.

___

The former Soviet republic of Georgia is banning the entrance of foreign citizens beginning Wednesday in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

___

China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday that cities just outside the epicenter ofWuhan were chartering buses to send back to work residents who had returned home for the Lunar New Year in late January.

The move comes as Chinese officials say the outbreak that spread from Wuhan starting in December has mostly run its course domestically, while they remain vigilant against imported cases.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has has a devastating effect on China’s service sector and industries from autos to cell phones, although President Xi Jinping has pledged that economic growth targets for the year will still be met.

___

Iranian state TV says the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, pushing the country’s death toll to 853 amid 14,991 confirmed cases.

Iran is struggling to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East. Monday saw the biggest one-day rise in the death toll since the epidemic began. Even senior officials have been infected.

___

South Africa will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says a lockdown might be necessary if tough new measures announced Sunday, including travel restrictions and school closings, don’t work. He warns of a high risk of internal virus transmission with “the problem of inequality in our society.”

South Africans worry about the spread of the virus to crowded townships or public transport. Confirmed virus cases have doubled every two days over 10 days to 61, a rate he called “explosive.”

Elsewhere, Africa’s second most populous nation, Ethiopia, has suspended schools, sporting events and other large gatherings for 15 days.

___

Iranian news agencies say a 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body that chooses the country’s supreme leader has died from the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

He was the latest of several senior Iranian officials to have been infected in the worsening outbreak.

The outbreak has infected nearly 14,000 people in Iran and killed more than 700, with the toll jumping by more than a hundred in the last 24 hours. The real numbers may be even higher, as some have questioned the government’s reporting.

___

The Peace Corps is evacuating all of its volunteers and suspending operations in dozens of countries.

Director Jody Olsen says Sunday’s decision comes as “international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day.” She said the agency wanted to avoid leaving volunteers stranded in host countries.

As of September 2019, the service program run by the U.S. government said it operates in more than 60 countries and has more than 7,300 volunteers and trainees. Volunteers in China and Mongolia have already been evacuated over virus concerns.

Olsen says host country staff will remain in their current roles.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.