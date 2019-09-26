The Latest: Man convicted of killing ex-wife’s Texas family

Ronald Haskell is led into the courtroom for closing arguments in his capital murder trial, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Houston. Haskell is on trial for the 2014 shooting of six members of his ex-wife’s family in suburban Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the capital murder case against a man accused of killing a couple and four of their children in suburban Houston (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A jury has convicted a man of capital murder for fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife’s family in Texas.

Jurors on Thursday rejected Ronald Lee Haskell’s insanity defense. His attorneys said Haskell believed voices in his head were telling him to kill the Stay family, including four children, at their suburban Houston home in 2014.

Prosecutors say Haskell was motivated by vengeance and wanted to hurt anybody who had helped his ex-wife after the couple divorced. Prosecution experts testified that Haskell faked his symptoms of mental illness and had carefully planned the attack.

Jurors will now hear evidence in the trial’s punishment phase before deciding whether to sentence the 39-year-old man to life in prison or death.

___

10:20 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberating in the trial of a man who claims he was insane when he fatally shot six members of his ex-wife’s family, including four children, in suburban Houston.

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Ronald Lee Haskell deliberated for about 3½ hours on Wednesday. They returned to deliberations on Thursday morning.

The jury has been sequestered during deliberations.

Haskell’s lawyers told jurors he committed the killings but should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because his judgment was impaired by severe mental illness.

Prosecutors say the 2014 killings were motivated not by mental illness but by rage and vengeance.

If convicted of capital murder, Haskell could be sentenced to death.