The 3 biggest US airlines are suspending flights to Israel

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Black smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The largest U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as violence flares between Israel and Palestinians.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines all said Wednesday that they have suspended flights through at least Thursday, and in United’s case, through Saturday.

They say they are watching the situation in Israel, and they’re not sure when they will be able to resume service there.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.

