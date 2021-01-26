Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2018, photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York’s Fifth Avenue. An obscure function of Congress may have once put President Donald Trump’s tax information in the hands of congressional staff. But even if it did, that doesn’t mean staffers can give access to Trump’s tax returns to lawmakers, at least not legally. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State.

Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams