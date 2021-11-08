Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police say the 26-year-old man pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police say they charged the man with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: 11/5/2021: Shawn Selleck, Providence City Clerk

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com