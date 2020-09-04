Tennesee man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy egg rolls

US & World

by: Courtney Anderson and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police arrested a man accused of calling 911 dozens of times Wednesday – on one occasion offering appetizers to the police dispatcher.

Court documents say Huu Nguyen has called 911 approximately 1,171 times since July 15, 2020, without having an emergency. Nguyen called the department’s emergency line 241 times on Tuesday and 32 times on Wednesday, records show.

During one of the calls on Wednesday, police say Nguyen asked dispatchers if they wanted to buy egg rolls and then hung up.

Police found Nguyen in a Memphis shopping center and took him into custody.

