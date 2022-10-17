EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may already have your own opinion about drivers in Rhode Island, but according to one study, the state is home to the worst drivers in the country.

The study was released by Clunker Junker, who reviewed more than a quarter-million tweets that included the word “drivers” and a state’s name or abbreviation.

According to the findings, more than 71% of tweets about Rhode Island drivers were negative, which was the most for any state.

Other New England states weren’t far behind, with Connecticut having 61% of driver-related tweets being negative and Massachusetts having 59%.

Rhode Island was the only New England state that ranked in the top 10, however.

Top 10 States With Worst Drivers

Rhode Island – 71.02% Mississippi – 70.61% Virginia – 69.71% Arizona – 67.49% Texas – 66.86% Utah – 66.03% Florida – 65.91% South Carolina – 63.09% New Mexico – 62.96% Kansas – 62.86%

Wyoming ranked as having the best drivers with just 24% of tweets being negative.

Read the full report here.