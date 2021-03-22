Still no $1,400 yet? IRS says check Wednesday for stimulus payments

(WPRI) ─ If your third COVID-19 stimulus payment has not arrived yet, Wednesday might be the day you can expect it, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday morning.

As the payments have been coming out in “waves,” the latest wave is rolling out this week — many of them in paper checks or prepaid debit cards.

The agency said some direct deposits arrived in taxpayers’ accounts as early as March 12, after the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law March 11. As of Friday, March 17, 90 million payments had been sent out.

This week’s wave of Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) officially has a pay date of Wednesday, March 24, but financial institutions may show the cash in accounts as provisional or pending deposits. Still, more waves of cash will be coming out in the weeks ahead.

“We urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

While more people will be receiving direct deposits this time, where possible, the IRS took measures to convert some payments into electronic payments rather than paper checks or debit cards, some will still receive the money through the mail.

Taxpayers qualify for this third Economic Impact Payment if their individual adjusted gross income is under $75,000, under $112,500 for the head of a household, and under $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses. Incomes above those benchmarks will receive reduced payment amounts or no payment at all.

Checks will come in an envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, or a debit card will come in an envelope featuring the Treasury Department’s seal; in that case, it’ll be a Visa card issued by MetaBank, N.A.