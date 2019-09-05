Stanford rape case: Survivor of Brock Turner sex assault reveals identity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The anonymous woman at the center of the Stanford rape case who was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner in 2015 has revealed her identity.

In a report by the New York Times released Wednesday morning, “Emily Doe” has come forward and identified herself as Chanel Miller.

Miller revealed her identity along with the publication of her memoir, “Know My Name,” which is scheduled for release on Sept. 24.

In a clip from an upcoming televised appearance, Miller reads from her victim impact statement delivered in the San Jose courthouse to Turner, who served three months in jail in a controversial decision that garnered nationwide attention and led to the 2018 recall of the presiding judge Aaron Persky in the case.

Miller’s victim impact statement drew widespread praise and is viewed as a forerunner to the #MeToo movement.

Turner, a student at Stanford, was found guilty in March 2016 of three felonies for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party in January 2015.

Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to six months, but he was released from jail after serving three months.

Andrea Schulz, the editor in chief of Viking, the book’s publisher, told the Times, “I jumped out of my chair to acquire [the book] because it was just obvious to me from the beginning what she had to say and how different it was and how extraordinarily well she was going to say it. She had the brain and the voice of a writer from the very beginning, even in that situation.”

According to her author page, Miller received her BA in Literature from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

She will appear on 60 Minutes to tell her story for the first time on Sept. 22.

