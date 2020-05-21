12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

South Korean students heading back to school in phases

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KOREA (WPRI) — High school seniors in South Korea went back to school on Wednesday, but some students weren’t able to complete their first day.

South Korean schools are planning to take back younger grades in phases — starting with high school seniors — with hopes of having every student back in class by June 8.

Strict measures are in place to prevent students from spreading COVID-19, which has kept students from entering the classroom for 11 weeks. The new school year typically begins on March 2.

Lines keep students six feet apart as they await a thermal camera to take their temperature — this happens twice a day, for both faculty and students.

Desks in classrooms are at least three feet apart, and masks have to be worn throughout the day with the exception of eating meals. Plastic partitions are placed in between where students can sit, and many seats are left empty.

Kim Seung-Kyeom serves as the principal at Joonkyung High School. In a translated interview with CNN, he said the preparation to welcome back students has been underway for weeks, but he understands the risk of doing so.

“I’m so happy to see my students back again after a long wait, the students can now begin their school life,” Seung-Kyeom said. “If we get a confirmed case, the school will immediately shut and return to online classes.”

According to the LA Times, 66 different high schools in one district in Incheon sent home students after just two periods, when they learned one student tested positive on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 11:30 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Briefing on reopening economy
  • 1;00 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com