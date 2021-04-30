Smuggling operation suspected after 90 found in Texas home

Emergency personnel don PPE before entering the home where more than 90 undocumented immigrants were found on the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Houston. A Houston Police official said the case will be handled by federal authorities and that some of the people inside the house were exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. ( Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say more than 90 people were found in a Houston home that investigators suspect was used in a human smuggling operation.

Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards says authorities initially served a search warrant at the southwest Houston house after someone Thursday night reported a loved one was being held there.

Edwards says a special-tactics team entered the house and found a large, huddled group of adults — all but five of them male.

Officials ordered coronavirus testing of the individuals in the house after some complained of possible COVID-19 symptoms.