Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed

Programming Note: Nesi's Notes is taking the next two weeks off for a summer break. Thank you for reading, week in and week out!

1. At this point, the only people in Rhode Island politics who dispute that Dan McKee is the frontrunner for governor are the ones on his rivals' payrolls. Rhode Island is one of the most vaccinated states, with a steadily reopening economy, a falling unemployment rate, and money piling up on Smith Hill; a new poll pegs McKee's approval rating on coronavirus at 60%. His fundraising has picked up now that he's the incumbent, with his campaign expected to report about $310,000 raised during the second quarter. He's got a durable geographic base in the Blackstone Valley. He holds orthodox Democratic Party positions, but is temperamentally a moderate. And a man who saw organized labor defect to his Republican opponent eight years ago is now in the good graces of union leaders from the Laborers' Armand Sabitoni to NEARI's Bob Walsh. As Walsh told me Friday, "Keeping labor neutral and progressives divided when you have a strong approval rating and have built decent working relationships, showing you're at least listening to the concerns of the groups, is a pretty good strategy." Apart from all that, the anti-McKee vote could be split five ways if Matt Brown joins Nellie Gorbea, Seth Magaziner, Jorge Elorza and Luis Daniel Muñoz in seeking the Democratic nomination. Our political analyst Joe Fleming estimates such a crowded field could allow McKee to win with as little as 35% to 40% of the vote in the primary. To be sure, plenty could change in the next 14 months. The field could shrink. One of the non-McKee contenders could unexpectedly catch fire. The public mood could shift. Indeed, right now McKee's most important campaign staffers are probably his official team in the governor's office -- his success or failure in the job will be the determining factor for many voters.