SKorea sets daily records for new coronavirus cases, deaths

1. All of a sudden coronavirus cases are rising rapidly in Rhode Island. The state reported over 1,100 new cases on Wednesday, the highest total since Jan. 8, and the seven-day average is up 70% over the last two weeks. After seeing the numbers on Friday I called Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown's nationally renowned dean of public health, to get his take on the situation. "I'm not surprised," Jha told me, adding, "I think we should be concerned." One factor he cited was Thanksgiving: since testing sites were closed for the holiday, "catch-up" testing took place in subsequent days; also, the holiday meant some infected people couldn't get a test, so they gathered with family and unknowingly spread the virus. Another factor: seasonality. "It's getting cold, and while we have a great vaccination rate, it is not nearly good enough for delta," Jha said. Only about 71% of Rhode Island's 1.1 million residents are fully vaccinated, "and for delta you need something closer to 90%," he said. One way Rhode Island's high vaccination rate appears to be helping is with severe disease: COVID hospitalizations are averaging about 167 patients right now, compared with 440 patients a year ago. Jha also points with hope to the experience of Vermont. The state recently experienced a major surge in cases, "but then it sort of hit a wall because they do have high vaccination rates," he said. "So we do kind of have brakes in the system built in with high vaccinations." Still, Jha said he supports additional mitigation measures, particularly masks. "Indoor masks can make an enormous difference," he said, urging officials to begin "promoting indoor mask-wearing right now, when case numbers are as bad as they are and our hospitals are pretty stretched." He also said it's vital to get more children vaccinated before the holidays, and for adults to get their booster shots. "People are tired of mitigation," Jha said. "Unfortunately, the virus is not tired of us."

2. Nearly two months after launching her campaign for governor, Helena Foulkes remains an enigma. She's held no public events, issued few news releases, and mostly been defined by her critics. The 57-year-old Democrat started trying to change that this week, joining Tim White and me on Newsmakers for her first television interview as a candidate. (She also taped an interview with public radio's Ian Donnis.) "I should start by saying -- because I know you guys are going to hit me with a lot of questions -- I am still figuring a lot of things out," Foulkes said at one point. "I don't have a 17-point plan, so I think I am different from other politicians in that sense." She made clear her campaign will focus on jobs and the economy, touting as an asset her experience in the private sector as a top executive at CVS. "It was really in the last year that I saw us stalling out, and I thought to myself, you know, we need to get this economy moving again," she said. "And I did not think that the current governor knew how to do that, knew how to move us forward. That was really the moment I started thinking about things." Yet her quarter-century at the drugstore giant has also put her on the defensive, including over a $500 donation to Mitch McConnell in 2014 and a recent federal jury decision against CVS over opioids. In the McConnell case, she acknowledged she made the contribution as CVS sought to make inroads with Republicans in Washington; on opioids, she insisted she and other CVS leaders were duped by Purdue Pharma and did everything they could once they realized the scope of the crisis. For now it's still hard to judge what impact Foulkes will have on the crowded primary. She's expected to post an enormous fundraising quarter, which will give her the resources to get her message out next year. But how many of Rhode Island's Democratic primary voters are open to nominating a former corporate executive as their party's standard-bearer? (Tim White has interview highlights here.)