CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

San Diego Zoo gorillas close to full recovery from COVID-19

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has tested positive for COVID-19, San Diego Zoo Global said Monday. (Credit: San Diego Zoo Global)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are expected to make a full recovery weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, including one who received antibody treatment.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that that Safari Park executive director Lisa Peterson said the eight western lowland gorillas were likely exposed by a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

Peterson said fecal samples from the gorillas are no longer testing positive for the virus.

She said some of the gorillas will get the COVID-19 vaccine from a supply not permitted for use in people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams