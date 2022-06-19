HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPRI) — The 52nd Newport to Bermuda race took a tragic turn on Sunday when a sailor went overboard on the racecourse.

Race officials say Colin Golder of New Providence, New Jersey did not survive.

Golder was captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.

There were strong winds when Golder went overboard, approximately 325 miles from Bermuda, according to racing officials. The vessel’s crew was able to recover his body and the Morgan of Marietta is now headed back to the mainland.

In a news release, the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club expressed their sincere condolences to Golder’s family and crew.