EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After eight days of attacks on Kyiv, and millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine, one resident tells 12 News that he, among others, is ready to stay behind and fight.

12 News spoke with Taras Byk who has lived in Ukraine his entire life, and he described the once lively, populous city as empty and eerie.

Ukrainian forces have been able to keep the major city’s under control, but Byk says Kyiv has sustained the most missiles over the past 24 hours.

“We just heard all day explosions,” he said. “There was up to ten sirens sounding off during the day … One of the planes was shot down and fell within a half-mile of my house, a Russian jet was shot down.”

Byke said Russian attacks have intensified and residents are preparing for another large-scale attack, with a 40-mile convoy outside the capital city.

Olga Konsevych, editor-in-chief of 24tvua, is also a lifelong resident. She and her family fled to Slovenia about a week ago.

Konesevych told 12 News that when sirens are heard, residents need to hide in shelters or in the metro station. She said she wants to go home, but is not sure if she will have a home to go back to after the war ends.

“I am thinking about my home city every day,” she said. “When I see these pictures of the bombed places of my childhood, it’s very harmful.”

Byke, who can’t leave his home, said he is volunteering to aid his country’s forces.

“If there are not enough hands to take the weapons … I’m ready to do it and join the struggle,” he said.

The Russian military is not hesitating to attack residential areas, according to Byke, and he worries they will not stop with Ukraine.

Despite this, he said he isn’t afraid.

“I’m sure … it will go farther, and running away from the Russians is not the choice,” he said. “[We will] finish this day in the grave, in the prison, in the hospital … or we will win.”