Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, The Carter Center announced.

A statement Friday said the 96-year-old is at home with former President Jimmy Carter, who is now 99. The Carter family said through the statement that they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

The family announced earlier this year that the former first lady is suffering from dementia. The former president entered hospice care at home in February.

The couple have been married for more than 77 years, through his rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976.