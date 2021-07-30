Robotic police dogs: Useful hounds or dehumanizing machines?

People take pictures and videos of Boston Dynamics Robot Dog named “Spot” during a presentation on the last day of the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 7, 2019. – Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit is held at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon from November 4 to November 7. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (AP) — If you’re homeless and looking for temporary shelter in Hawaii’s capital, expect a visit from a robotic police dog that will scan your eye to make sure you don’t have a fever.

That’s one way public safety agencies are using Spot, the best-known of a new commercial category of robots that trot around with animal-like agility.

Police officials experimenting with the four-legged machines say they’re just another tool, like drones or simpler wheeled robots, to keep emergency responders out of harm’s way.

But privacy watchdogs — the human kind — warn that police aren’t setting safeguards against aggressive, invasive or dehumanizing uses.