Travel agent not ‘abnormally concerned’ about Dominican Republic after recent deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite reports of Americans experiencing mysterious illnesses and deaths in the Dominican Republic, one local travel agent said it hasn’t stopped her clients from traveling to the country.

Right now, the United States Department of State ranks the Dominican Republic a “Level 2” out of four under the advisory system. But, that’s because of crime – not illness.

Since the start of the year, at least seven Americans have died in the Dominican Republic. Right now, officials in the Dominican Republic and the United States haven’t said if the recent deaths are connected.

Autopsies performed concluded at least three of the American deaths were from respiratory problems, and at least one tourist died of a heart attack. Officials are still waiting on three FBI toxicology reports for the other three Americans who died.

Video Now: Travel agent not concerned about Dominican Republic

In the meantime, tourist groups are becoming concerned, especially after more than 50 Jimmy Buffet fans became sick on a trip back in April.

Ann Petronio, owner of Annie’s Escapes Custom Travel Planning, said while she’s heard of growing concerns from travelers, she said her clients aren’t letting it ruin their trips.

“They’re asking questions, understandably, because they are hearing all kinds of things or their own family is saying, ‘Should you be going to the Dominican?'” she said.

Petronio said she has approximately a dozen clients traveling to the Dominican Republic this month. She said none of them have canceled their plans, and she says at this point, she wouldn’t tell them they have to do so.

“I haven’t heard any facts that say it’s statistically significant,” she said. “That it’s any more than any other year. I think we just become hyper-aware of it. It’s the uncertainty – not having definitive answers about what has happened.”

Petronio said if a travel ban were to be issued on the Dominican Republic, agents like herself would do everything they could to help those affected.

While she’s waiting for more information on the deaths, Petronio said she urges travelers to be smart and be safe.

“I would say just use normal precautions like you do at home,” she said. “Just be safe about what you see and do any time you’re on vacation. But, I’m not abnormally concerned about the Dominican.”

When traveling to the Dominican Republic, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggests keeping the following in mind:

Receive vaccinations recommended by your doctor

Monitor travel warnings and alerts

Exercise caution when deciding what to eat or drink

Keep away from animals while traveling

Avoid sharing bodily fluids

Take antimalarial medication and protect yourself from bug bites

Reduce your exposure to germs by washing your hands frequently

Avoid non-sterile medical or cosmetic equipment

Avoid dangerous activities to lower risk of injury

Select safe transportation and be smart while traveling on foot

When considering what to eat or drink while in the Dominican Republic, the CDC said it’s important to know what is 100% safe and what could be contaminated:

What you can eat

Food that is cooked and served hot

Hard-cooked eggs

Fruits and vegetables you have washed in clean water or have peeled yourself

Pasteurized dairy products

What you shouldn’t eat

Food served at room temperature

Food from street vendors

Raw or soft-cooked (runny) eggs

Raw or undercooked (rare) meat or fish

Unwashed or unpeeled raw fruits and vegetables

Unpasteurized dairy products

”Bushmeat” (monkeys, bats, or other wild game)

What you can drink

Bottled water that is sealed

Water that has been disinfected

Ice made with bottled or disinfected water

Carbonated drinks

Hot coffee or tea

Pasteurized milk

What you shouldn’t drink