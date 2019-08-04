RI natives in Texas live just minutes from El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (WPRI) — A Rhode Island couple now living in El Paso, Texas was among the residents put on lockdown following a mass shooting in the border town.

Eyewitness News spoke with Providence Councilman Michael Correia’s daughter Jona Pacheco over Facetime Saturday afternoon.

She lives just two minutes from the Walmart where the attack happened and at the time said her family couldn’t leave the house.

“It’s scary. Definitely shook up about it. Just from watching Facebook and hearing what was going on. My body inside just started shaking. Just an overwhelming amount of emotions just hits you,” Pacheco said.

Jona said she was receiving updates through emergency text messages and that police said they could be on lockdown through Sunday due to the magnitude of the crime scene.