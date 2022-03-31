PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington native Michael Druckman has been living out of a suitcase for nearly two months.

The Rhode Islander turned Ukrainian was forced to leave his home in Kyiv earlier this month because of the ongoing Russian invasion.

“It is a strange feeling to know everything in your home is still there, exactly as it was when you left, but it might not be there tomorrow,” Druckman said.

Druckman works for the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit organization that helps countries going through a democratic transition. He moved to Ukraine 12 years ago when he accepted the position.

Druckman and his family were evacuated to London, and have since relocated to Poland.

But after five weeks of war, Druckman believes Russia’s fight is weakening.

“The center of Kyiv is holding and we are seeing some withdrawal of Russian troops from that area,” he explained.

Taras Byk, who refuses to leave his home in Kyiv, is seeing that fight firsthand.

“Ukrainian forces have managed to stop them just on the outskirts of the city,” Byk said. “The Russians stopped like 10 kilometers from my house.”

While Kyiv has been able to to hold its own, other cities haven’t been as fortunate.

“The population of those cities are thousands of people and not many of them were able to evacuate on time … they were simply shot by Russians,” Byk explained. “There are graves of civilians just on the yards of their houses.”

Other Ukrainians have had close calls escaping the Russians’ path of destruction.

Lilly Medeiros, a Providence teenager who has been helping a 17-year-old Ukrainian learn English through the nonprofit ENGin, said she watched through video chat as her friend rushed to evacuate.

“It was a pretty scary moment,” Medeiros recalled. “She actually had to leave mid-session because of a military plane flying right over her house.”

“It’s really disheartening to see she has to go through this,” she added.

Byk is confident Ukraine will win this war, though he admitted he’s concerned about the price his people will have to pay.

“The price of our soldiers, the price of our civilians … it’s already thousands of people,” Byk said. “The sooner we have real weapons, including jets, including air-defense systems, the sooner we are likely to win this war.”

Druckman said the sheer willpower of the Ukrainians who are fearlessly defending their homes speaks volumes. He said that’s something the Russian troops don’t have, and he hopes it will be their downfall.