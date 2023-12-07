JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man is facing a federal charge for allegedly making comments that forced a flight to make an emergency landing in Florida.

Evan Sims, 41, is charged with false information and threats regarding the possession of an explosive on an airplane, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg.

Sims was arrested Tuesday night after the Breeze Airways flight bound for T.F. Green International Airport was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport.

The criminal complaint affidavit says Sims began arguing with his travel companion while the plane was boarding at Orlando International Airport. Prior to takeoff, he reportedly said he had never heard of the airline and hoped the plane didn’t “go down.” He also made comments about needing to use the emergency doors and windows and asking the flight crew about the emergency life raft, which made his companion and the nearby passengers uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.

As the flight took off, Sims allegedly stood up and said he wanted to get off the plane, then told members of the flight staff that his companion had a bomb on board.

Once the flight landed in Jacksonville, all of the passengers disembarked and bomb detection dogs were brought in, but officials said nothing was found.

Sims later told investigators he was making jokes because he was nervous about flying and unfamiliar with the airline company, the affidavit says.

He faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

The affected passengers were given overnight accommodations and put on new flights to Rhode Island Wednesday morning.