FORT LAUDERDALE (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man was taken into custody at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday evening after claiming to have bomb in his bag, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Baeder, 27, of Westerly, has been charged with false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, as well as resisting an officer without violence.

Deputies responded to Terminal 1 shortly after being alerted to a possible bomb threat. An airport employee told the deputies a man, later identified by authorities as Baeder, had stated, “Call the cops, I have a bomb in my bag.”

An investigation into the potential threat revealed Baeder made the comment while having trouble using a kiosk to check into his flight, according to authorities.

Baeder was arrested and the upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated as a precaution. The threat was deemed unfounded after deputies searched Baeder’s belongings and came up empty.